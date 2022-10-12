Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EGFEY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 95,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGFEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.20 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

