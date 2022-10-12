Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

RE opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.04.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

