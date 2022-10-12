Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Performance

EVFM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 956,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,111,417. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($3.56). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

