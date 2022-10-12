Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Position Cut by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 177,425 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $254.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum Increases Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EPM shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

