Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to “Outperform”

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.34. 209,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

