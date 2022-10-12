Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 36,008,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,191,359. The company has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

