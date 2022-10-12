Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 392,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 171,150 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 314,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,217. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

