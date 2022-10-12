Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $878,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIDU traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,588. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

