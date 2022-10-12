Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 294,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 147,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 143,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. 852,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

