Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.30. The stock had a trading volume of 195,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

