Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.06. 2,698,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,724. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

