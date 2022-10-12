Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.26.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $191.65 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.