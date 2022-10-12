Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. 852,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,355,285. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

