Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,476,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. 5,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,037. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $88.71 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15.

