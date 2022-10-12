Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exelon were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXC opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.