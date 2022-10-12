Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Experty Wisdom Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Experty Wisdom Token has a market cap of $2.69 million and $6.00 worth of Experty Wisdom Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Experty Wisdom Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Experty Wisdom Token Token Profile

Experty Wisdom Token’s launch date was November 6th, 2020. Experty Wisdom Token’s total supply is 79,404,563 tokens. Experty Wisdom Token’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Experty Wisdom Token’s official website is experty.io/en.

Experty Wisdom Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Experty Wisdom Token has a current supply of 79,404,563 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Experty Wisdom Token is 0.02175065 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,022.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://experty.io/en.”

