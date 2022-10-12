Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. 1,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Exponent’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 16.8% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Exponent by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Exponent by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

