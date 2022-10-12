Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$700.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$725.00 to C$700.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

FFH stock traded up C$1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$621.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,161. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$498.61 and a one year high of C$716.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$652.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$670.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The business had revenue of C$7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 85.6900077 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

