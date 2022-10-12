Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Shares Down 2.8%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$617.00 and last traded at C$620.29. Approximately 40,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 63,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$638.23.

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$652.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$670.37.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The firm had revenue of C$7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 85.6900077 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

