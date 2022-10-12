Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Shares Down 2.8%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$617.00 and last traded at C$620.29. Approximately 40,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 63,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$638.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$652.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$670.37.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
