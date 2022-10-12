FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Update

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 27.1 %

FALC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. FalconStor Software has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.53.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

