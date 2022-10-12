FansTime Price Down 2.4% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $172,277.05 and approximately $1.61 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @fanstime_fti and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FansTime (FTI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FansTime has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,850,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of FansTime is 0.0000605 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,586,683.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fanstime.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

