FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FAR Stock Performance

FARYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. FAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

