FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
FAR Stock Performance
FARYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. FAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
About FAR
