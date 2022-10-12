Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 127,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,583,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Farfetch Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

