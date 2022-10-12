Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Southern by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 107,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

