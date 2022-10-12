Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.86 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

