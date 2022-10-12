Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

