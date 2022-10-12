Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DAL opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

