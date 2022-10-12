Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

