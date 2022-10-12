Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.