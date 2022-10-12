Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,459 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

NYSE SAIC opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

