Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

