Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 5,432 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ATI worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ATI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $1,606,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $40,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ATI by 488.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $356,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $819,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI Price Performance

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of ATI opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.