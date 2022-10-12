Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 565 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

TD opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

