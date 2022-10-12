Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

