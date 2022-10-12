FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,626. The company has a market cap of $496.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.44. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $83.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

