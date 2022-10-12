Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 43,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after acquiring an additional 676,015 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

