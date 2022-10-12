Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $283,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

