FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,406 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.41. 44,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,676. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.16. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

