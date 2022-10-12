FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Trading Down 33.5 %

Shares of FNHC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 69,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,088. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

