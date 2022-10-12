FibSWAP DEx Price Reaches $0.0005 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One FibSWAP DEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $1,901.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Profile

FibSWAP DEx was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,360,764,327 tokens. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @fibswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/fibswapdex. FibSWAP DEx’s official website is fibswap.io.

FibSWAP DEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FibSWAP DEx has a current supply of 9,239,340,704 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FibSWAP DEx is 0.00053065 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,165.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fibswap.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FibSWAP DEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FibSWAP DEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FibSWAP DEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

