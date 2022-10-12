Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.90. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

