Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 53,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,502. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

