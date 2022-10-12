Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Trading Up 0.2%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 10,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 75,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FACA. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 365.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

