Filda Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $320,190.95 (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Filda has a total market cap of $320,190.95 and approximately $285,142.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filda has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Filda coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Filda Coin Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filda is https://reddit.com/r/FilDA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Filda is filda.io.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filda (FILDA) is a cryptocurrency . Filda has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Filda is 0.00426825 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $175,867.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://filda.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

