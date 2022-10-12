Financial Analysis: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capstone Technologies Group and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33

1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.79%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.38 -$20.96 million ($0.56) -11.32

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1stdibs.Com.

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.Com has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com -20.57% -19.67% -15.33%

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

