Financial Comparison: Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) and Its Rivals

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have a beta of -1.05, meaning that their average share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 76 246 445 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 415.11%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.22 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 37.78

Crown ElectroKinetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics rivals beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

