FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 586.6% in September

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a growth of 586.6% from the September 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kent Landvatter purchased 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $49,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,548.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $116,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

FINW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

