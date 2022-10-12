First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BUSE. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

