First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $821.67. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.49. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 76.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 35.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

