First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $821.67. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.49. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 35.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
