First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 12,850 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Medical REIT worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 117.5% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 11,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

